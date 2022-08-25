ZCore (ZCR) Trading 2.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. One ZCore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZCore has a market cap of $59,362.82 and $524.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZCore has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00107276 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00032764 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000613 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00020047 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.40 or 0.00264522 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00031883 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

ZCore Coin Profile

ZCore (ZCR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 12,505,925 coins. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZCore is https://reddit.com/r/ZCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

ZCore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

