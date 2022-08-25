Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Short Interest Update

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 458.3% from the July 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Yue Yuen Industrial Stock Down 0.2 %

OTCMKTS:YUEIY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.74. 210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,442. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Yue Yuen Industrial has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $11.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.29.

Yue Yuen Industrial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1126 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st.

About Yue Yuen Industrial

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

