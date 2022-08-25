YouGov (LON:YOU) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,155.48

YouGov plc (LON:YOU – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,155.48 ($13.96) and traded as low as GBX 1,145 ($13.84). YouGov shares last traded at GBX 1,165 ($14.08), with a volume of 71,952 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,640 ($19.82) price target on shares of YouGov in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

YouGov Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9,990.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,007.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,155.32.

About YouGov

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

Featured Articles

