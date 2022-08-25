Yield Protocol (YIELD) Price Reaches $0.0051

Yield Protocol (YIELD) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Yield Protocol has a market cap of $172,176.80 and $79,719.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Yield Protocol has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004634 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,580.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004680 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003813 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002369 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00129035 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00033574 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00076377 BTC.

Yield Protocol Profile

YIELD is a coin. It was first traded on March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol.

Yield Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

