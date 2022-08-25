Yield Guild Games (YGG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $16.24 Million

Yield Guild Games (YGG) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One Yield Guild Games coin can currently be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00002689 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Yield Guild Games has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar. Yield Guild Games has a market capitalization of $67.59 million and $16.24 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Yield Guild Games alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.67 or 0.00766679 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00015986 BTC.

Yield Guild Games Profile

Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 116,331,159 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Yield Guild Games

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Guild Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Guild Games should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Yield Guild Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Yield Guild Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yield Guild Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.