Yield Guild Games (YGG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $16.24 Million

Yield Guild Games (YGG) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One Yield Guild Games coin can currently be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00002689 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Yield Guild Games has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar. Yield Guild Games has a market capitalization of $67.59 million and $16.24 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001616 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002164 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.67 or 0.00766679 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00015986 BTC.
Yield Guild Games Profile
Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 116,331,159 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Yield Guild Games
