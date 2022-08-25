Ycash Market Capitalization Hits $1.10 Million (YEC)

Ycash (YEC) traded up 10.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Ycash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0861 or 0.00000399 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ycash has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar. Ycash has a market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $544.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.08 or 0.00315354 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00120877 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00080065 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003800 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000256 BTC.

About Ycash

Ycash (CRYPTO:YEC) is a coin. Its launch date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,803,981 coins. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz.

Buying and Selling Ycash

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

