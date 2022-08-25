Xuez Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $22,402.00 (XUEZ)

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. Xuez has a total market capitalization of $19,030.24 and approximately $22,402.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xuez coin can now be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Xuez has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Beetlecoin (BEET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 218.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Xuez (CRYPTO:XUEZ) is a coin. Xuez’s total supply is 5,352,488 coins and its circulating supply is 4,386,054 coins. The Reddit community for Xuez is /r/XUEZ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Xuez is xuezcoin.com. Xuez’s official Twitter account is @XUEZcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure.XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xuez directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xuez should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xuez using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

