XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.55-$5.90 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on XPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on XPO Logistics from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on XPO Logistics from $83.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on XPO Logistics to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.85.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $54.51 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.06. XPO Logistics has a 12 month low of $45.09 and a 12 month high of $89.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 5.20%. XPO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 6,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $323,938.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,461,730 shares in the company, valued at $323,474,203.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 5,117,500 shares of company stock worth $282,215,408 over the last ninety days. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of XPO Logistics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 535.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter valued at $147,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter valued at $269,000. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About XPO Logistics

(Get Rating)

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.