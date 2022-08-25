Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology (OTCMKTS:XJNGF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology from a hold rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th.

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Trading Down 7.6 %

Shares of XJNGF stock opened at $1.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average of $1.63. Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $2.49.

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Company Profile

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wind power solutions in China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: WTG Manufacturing, Wind Power Services, Wind Farm Development, and Others. The WTG Manufacturing segment engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of wind turbine generators and spare parts.

