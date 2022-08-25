Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF – Get Rating) were up 2.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.43 and last traded at $1.42. Approximately 13,418 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 25,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XIACF shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Xiaomi from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. China Renaissance downgraded Xiaomi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Xiaomi Stock Up 2.2 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.64.

Xiaomi Company Profile

Xiaomi Corporation, an investment holding company, provides hardware, software, and internet services in Mainland China, India, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Smartphones, IoT and Lifestyle Products, Internet Services, and Others segments. The Smartphones segment sells smartphones. The IoT and Lifestyle Products segment offers smart TVs, laptops, AI speakers, and smart routers; various IoT and other smart hardware products; and lifestyle products.

