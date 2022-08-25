Wrapped NXM Hits One Day Volume of $9.68 Million (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (WNXM) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Wrapped NXM has a market cap of $29.16 million and approximately $9.68 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped NXM coin can currently be bought for about $17.39 or 0.00080659 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,556.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003809 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002372 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00129041 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00033638 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00077638 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Coin Profile

Wrapped NXM (WNXM) is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

