Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Price Down 2.1% Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be purchased for approximately $302.57 or 0.01396530 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $1.31 billion and $104.59 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004616 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.58 or 0.00764268 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00015928 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 4,329,713 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org.

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

