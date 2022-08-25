Woonkly Power (WOOP) Trading 5.3% Lower This Week

Woonkly Power (WOOP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One Woonkly Power coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0390 or 0.00000181 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Woonkly Power has a total market cap of $6.11 million and approximately $621,930.00 worth of Woonkly Power was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Woonkly Power has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Woonkly Power

Woonkly Power’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 156,732,023 coins. Woonkly Power’s official Twitter account is @woonklyEN.

Woonkly Power Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Woonkly is a DEFI protocol that enables a Decentralized Social Network in which the capital invested in post advertising by advertisers is shared with the people who interact with that content (Post, Photo, Video, Podcast); all created and working 100% on Blockchain using our own main network (Hyperledger BESU and Polkadot) connected with Binance Smart Chain (BSC). “

