Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Receives $114.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.29.

Several research firms have commented on WWD. Cowen reduced their price objective on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial downgraded Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Woodward from $117.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Get Woodward alerts:

Insider Activity at Woodward

In related news, insider Thomas A. Gendron sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $1,023,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,275,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Woodward news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.97 per share, for a total transaction of $47,485.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,387. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas A. Gendron sold 10,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $1,023,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,275,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 4,600 shares of company stock valued at $445,731 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Woodward Trading Up 0.8 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Woodward by 15.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,131,000 after purchasing an additional 768,984 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Woodward by 41.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,595,000 after purchasing an additional 621,559 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in Woodward by 9.6% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,759,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,746,000 after purchasing an additional 153,721 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Woodward by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,445,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,267,000 after purchasing an additional 18,752 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Woodward by 15.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 860,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,500,000 after acquiring an additional 117,421 shares during the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $99.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.95. Woodward has a 1 year low of $87.43 and a 1 year high of $129.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.90.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $614.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.04 million. Woodward had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Woodward will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

About Woodward

(Get Rating)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.