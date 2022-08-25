Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.08–$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $232.50 million-$247.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $225.80 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.75.

NYSE WOLF traded up $5.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $120.84. 121,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,405,709. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.36 and its 200-day moving average is $74.90. Wolfspeed has a 1 year low of $58.07 and a 1 year high of $142.33. The company has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.16 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.54.

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $228.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.58 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 26.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wolfspeed will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wolfspeed news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $75,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,321.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WOLF. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Wolfspeed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Wolfspeed by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Wolfspeed by 536.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 26,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201 shares during the period. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wolfspeed, Inc provides silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices, and radio frequency (RF) devices based on wide bandgap semiconductor materials and silicon. The company's silicon carbide and GaN materials comprise silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers.

