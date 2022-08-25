WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Holdings Lowered by Intrepid Capital Management Inc.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. WNS accounts for approximately 3.6% of Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of WNS worth $5,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of WNS during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of WNS in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in WNS by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of WNS from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.63.

WNS traded up $0.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,665. WNS has a 52 week low of $67.07 and a 52 week high of $91.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. WNS had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $274.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.68 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WNS will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

