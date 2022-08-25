WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) Stock Price Down 0.1%

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $61.64 and last traded at $61.75. 21,997 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 53,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.83.

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTD. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 377.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 27,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 25.0% in the second quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after buying an additional 19,097 shares in the last quarter.

