WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) Trading Down 0.3%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $37.24 and last traded at $37.32. Approximately 238,436 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 408,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.44.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.74 and a 200 day moving average of $40.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 61.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,012,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,294 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 283.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 894,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,132,000 after purchasing an additional 661,471 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 1,879.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 683,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,897,000 after purchasing an additional 648,691 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 6,878.5% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 337,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after acquiring an additional 332,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,253,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,409,000 after acquiring an additional 309,170 shares during the last quarter. 48.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

