WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD) Trading Down 0.3%

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.32 and last traded at $30.36. Approximately 735,789 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 604,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.45.

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund Stock Up 1.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.26 and its 200 day moving average is $34.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 40.5% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund during the second quarter worth about $41,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 421.7% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 456.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Stories

