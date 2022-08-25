WinVest Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WINV) Short Interest Down 97.2% in August

WinVest Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WINV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 97.2% from the July 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

WinVest Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of WINV stock remained flat at $10.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.93. WinVest Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.05.

Get WinVest Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WINV. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of WinVest Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,949,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WinVest Acquisition by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 359,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 8,850 shares in the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of WinVest Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $8,889,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WinVest Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,753,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WinVest Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $7,431,000.

WinVest Acquisition Company Profile

WinVest Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to complete an initial business combination with Insight Guru Inc, a business and financial data analytics and technology company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WinVest Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WinVest Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.