Wintrust Investments LLC Sells 810 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Wintrust Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 178,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,601,000 after buying an additional 36,847 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

VXF opened at $147.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.25 and a 200 day moving average of $149.39. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $125.69 and a 12 month high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

