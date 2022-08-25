Wintrust Investments LLC Sells 1,186 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Wintrust Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,148,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,325,000 after buying an additional 3,865,185 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 64.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,400,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,793,000 after acquiring an additional 7,610,709 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,066,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,266,000 after purchasing an additional 588,841 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,467,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,799,000 after purchasing an additional 452,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 93.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,970,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,834 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $67.96 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $57.62 and a 12-month high of $85.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.19.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

