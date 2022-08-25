Wintrust Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Wintrust Investments LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 394,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,052,000 after acquiring an additional 19,212 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 7,793 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $84.26 on Thursday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $74.55 and a twelve month high of $102.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.53.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

