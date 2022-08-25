Wintrust Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,272.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,001,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,091,000 after acquiring an additional 928,950 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,849,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,157,000 after buying an additional 796,397 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $11,856,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 84.5% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 818,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,274,000 after purchasing an additional 375,031 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $6,313,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCN stock opened at $20.96 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.89 and a 12-month high of $21.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.05.

