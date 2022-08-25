Wintrust Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 14,863 Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 243.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

GSLC opened at $81.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.82 and a 200 day moving average of $82.42. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $72.19 and a 12 month high of $95.90.

