Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 49,493 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,019,297 shares.The stock last traded at $164.14 and had previously closed at $162.44.

The specialty retailer reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.40. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 76.64% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

Several analysts have recently commented on WSM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $121.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Williams-Sonoma to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.56.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total transaction of $6,077,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,785,669.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,161,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total transaction of $6,077,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,113 shares in the company, valued at $79,785,669.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,400 shares of company stock valued at $8,756,068 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 99.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.