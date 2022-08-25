William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 12,912 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 780,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,912 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.63% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $15,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROIC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 70,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 22,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 26,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Performance

Shares of ROIC opened at $17.39 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $20.09. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36.

Retail Opportunity Investments Increases Dividend

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.17). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 3.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Retail Opportunity Investments Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

