William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases 121,752 Shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,660,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 121,752 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 4.52% of El Pollo Loco worth $19,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 0.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 364,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after buying an additional 129,137 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the period. 45.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 15th.

El Pollo Loco Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of LOCO opened at $9.37 on Thursday. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $18.65. The company has a market cap of $346.69 million, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.83.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $124.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

El Pollo Loco Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of May 04, 2022, the company operated 480 restaurants comprising 189 company-operated and 291 franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

