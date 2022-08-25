William Blair Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 336,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,810 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $25,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,617,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,731,000 after purchasing an additional 52,778 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 8,658 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 145,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 32,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ELS opened at $73.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.57 and a 1 year high of $88.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.64. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.60.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $365.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Colliers Securities set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $87.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.86.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.