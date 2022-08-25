William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $17.38 Million Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 75.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 366,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,700 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $17,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 80.2% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 15,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 7,018 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter worth $512,000. First Washington CORP increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 168.9% in the first quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 130,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,184,000 after acquiring an additional 81,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 15.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Up 0.1 %

HASI stock opened at $39.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 18.16 and a quick ratio of 18.15. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.68 and a 52-week high of $65.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.62.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 38.63% and a return on equity of 10.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel purchased 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,529,056.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HASI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.17.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

