William Blair Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,711 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 60,701 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Owens Corning worth $20,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,246,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 1,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $87.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.51. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $72.97 and a 1 year high of $101.12.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OC. Bank of America downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.92.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In other news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,940 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $178,344.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,580.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

