William Blair Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 785,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 313,252 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 2.08% of PDF Solutions worth $21,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 14,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 7,842 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Adnan Raza sold 3,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $83,869.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,640,889.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 16,156 shares of company stock worth $340,906 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PDF Solutions Stock Performance

PDFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of PDF Solutions stock opened at $27.04 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.90. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.34 and a 12-month high of $33.78.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

