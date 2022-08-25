William Blair Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,531,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,691 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $23,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 209,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 9,731 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 22,716,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,371,000 after buying an additional 1,916,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 524,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,062,000 after buying an additional 220,295 shares during the last quarter.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, insider Ellen Rosenberg sold 11,122 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $111,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 291,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amicus Therapeutics news, insider Ellen Rosenberg sold 11,122 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $111,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 291,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 10,468 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $113,682.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 900,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,779,701.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,965 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,454 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $12.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.29. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $12.87.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 87.50% and a negative return on equity of 102.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.