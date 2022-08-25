William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires 119,736 Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 571,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,736 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.31% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $16,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,657 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Diker Management LLC purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,778 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.0 %

ANIP stock opened at $36.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.39. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $22.31 and a one year high of $60.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.62.

Insider Activity

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 25.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $73.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP James G. Marken sold 5,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total value of $195,449.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 117,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,445,691.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP James G. Marken sold 5,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $195,449.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,445,691.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James G. Marken sold 12,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $477,593.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 122,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,549,030.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANIP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

