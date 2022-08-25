Whole Earth Coin Price Down 5.9% Over Last Week (WEC)

Whole Earth Coin (WEC) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 25th. One Whole Earth Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0112 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges. Whole Earth Coin has a market capitalization of $35,008.78 and approximately $33,279.00 worth of Whole Earth Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Whole Earth Coin has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004641 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001603 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002148 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00768851 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Whole Earth Coin Coin Profile
Whole Earth Coin’s official Twitter account is @WholeEarthFdn.
