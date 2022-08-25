WEMIX Reaches Market Capitalization of $283.03 Million (WEMIX)

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 25th. One WEMIX coin can now be bought for $2.30 or 0.00010638 BTC on popular exchanges. WEMIX has a total market cap of $283.03 million and $25.41 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WEMIX has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About WEMIX

WEMIX’s total supply is 1,018,187,200 coins and its circulating supply is 123,233,682 coins. The official message board for WEMIX is medium.com/@WemixNetwork/wemix-birdtornado-emoticon-bed6f3b7f5c2. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @WemixNetwork. The official website for WEMIX is wemixnetwork.com.

WEMIX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX’s token economy consists of a main token, called ‘WEMIX Token’, and game-specific tokens called ‘game tokens’. WEMIX Tokens are the platform-level tokens and reflect the value of the entire ecosystem, used in various ways as a means to value transfer. Game tokens are used within games, and offer the capacity for games to maximize their entertainment value and merits, contributing to enhanced competitiveness and sustainability of the ecosystem. As all ecosystem participants—platform holders, developers, and users— earn WEMIX Tokens as rewards for their activity, they become token holders and share the value of these tokens. This creates shared interest within the ecosystem, propelling the further advancement of the ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WEMIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WEMIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WEMIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

