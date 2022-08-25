Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) Shares Gap Down to $84.60

Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $84.60, but opened at $82.88. Weis Markets shares last traded at $82.85, with a volume of 72 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weis Markets from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.30.

Weis Markets ( NYSE:WMK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 9.64%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Weis Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMK. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 8,617 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weis Markets by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after buying an additional 20,020 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 157,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,376,000 after acquiring an additional 15,526 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Weis Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

