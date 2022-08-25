Wedbush Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX)

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.12) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.81). The consensus estimate for Foghorn Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.45) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Foghorn Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FHTX. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Foghorn Therapeutics stock opened at $11.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.26. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $24.34.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.13). Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 146.97% and a negative net margin of 1,194.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.38 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FHTX. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

