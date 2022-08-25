Waves (WAVES) Price Down 10.5% This Week

Waves (WAVES) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 25th. One Waves coin can now be bought for $5.04 or 0.00023465 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Waves has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. Waves has a total market cap of $550.15 million and approximately $135.16 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00016006 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005270 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003402 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000992 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000926 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Waves Profile

WAVES is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 109,154,182 coins. The official website for Waves is waves.tech. The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Waves

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is an open blockchain protocol and development toolset for Web 3.0 applications and decentralized solutions, aiming to raise security, reliability and speed of IT systems. It enables anyone to build their apps, fostering mass adoption of blockchain, with a wide range of purpose-designed tools for making the process of developing and running dApps easy and accessible. Launched in 2016, Waves has since released numerous successful blockchain-based solutions and has steadily developed into a rich and constantly-growing technological platform. Waves’ technology is designed to address the needs of developers and companies that want to leverage the properties of blockchain systems – including their security, auditability, verifiability and the trustless execution of transactions and business logic. Waves Platform provides everything required to support the backend of Web 3.0 services. In 2017, Waves successfully launched its mainnet with LPoS, pioneer decentralised exchange DEX and later the Waves-NG protocol. In 2018, the Waves development team delivered the first implementation of smart contracts. This was followed by the release of the RIDE programming language in 2019, a simple and powerful language for programming logic. Moreover, in June 2019 the mainnet of Waves Enterprise, a global private blockchain solution, was launched. All of this is complemented with a broad infrastructure: an IDE for sandbox development, tools, SDKs, libraries, frameworks and protocols for convenient and easy integrations. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

