WaultSwap (WEX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14,905.00

WaultSwap (WEX) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One WaultSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WaultSwap has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. WaultSwap has a market capitalization of $15,035.55 and approximately $14,905.00 worth of WaultSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WaultSwap alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00106271 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000610 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00019755 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.31 or 0.00265968 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00031534 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00008554 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000294 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000131 BTC.

WaultSwap Profile

WEX uses the hashing algorithm. WaultSwap’s total supply is 2,032,344,789 coins and its circulating supply is 1,496,595,337 coins. WaultSwap’s official Twitter account is @Wault_Finance.

Buying and Selling WaultSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “Wexcoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency created to facilitate the use of cryptocurrency in real life situations and make transactions effortless for users. It have low transaction costs and a 60 second average block time. Wexcoin was designed using BlockTex LTD. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaultSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WaultSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WaultSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WaultSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WaultSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.