Warburg Research Analysts Give freenet (FRA:FNTN) a €25.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($25.51) price objective on freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FNTN. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($32.65) price objective on shares of freenet in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €30.00 ($30.61) price target on shares of freenet in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.80 ($30.41) price objective on freenet in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($30.61) target price on freenet in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Ib set a €28.00 ($28.57) price objective on freenet in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of FNTN stock opened at €22.28 ($22.73) on Monday. freenet has a 1 year low of €3.22 ($3.29) and a 1 year high of €32.92 ($33.59). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €23.14 and a 200 day moving average price of €23.94.

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

