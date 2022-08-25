Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A (NYSE:WPCA) Shares Down 0.3%

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A (NYSE:WPCA – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.86 and last traded at $9.86. Approximately 120 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 65,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average of $9.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A by 249.3% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 699,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,880,000 after buying an additional 499,500 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 467,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A by 505.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 363,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after buying an additional 303,400 shares during the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 214,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 6,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC grew its position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A by 293.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 157,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 117,334 shares during the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A Company Profile

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-A does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

