WanSwap (WASP) 24 Hour Volume Hits $16,041.00

WanSwap (WASP) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. One WanSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, WanSwap has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. WanSwap has a total market cap of $783,971.97 and $16,041.00 worth of WanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004636 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001603 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002140 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.69 or 0.00768043 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00016017 BTC.
WanSwap Profile
WanSwap’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 178,028,523 coins. WanSwap’s official Twitter account is @wanswap.
WanSwap Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for WanSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WanSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.