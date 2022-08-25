WanSwap (WASP) 24 Hour Volume Hits $16,041.00

WanSwap (WASP) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. One WanSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, WanSwap has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. WanSwap has a total market cap of $783,971.97 and $16,041.00 worth of WanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004636 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.69 or 0.00768043 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00016017 BTC.

WanSwap Profile

WanSwap’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 178,028,523 coins. WanSwap’s official Twitter account is @wanswap.

WanSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WanSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WanSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WanSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

