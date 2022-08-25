Waltonchain Trading 5.9% Lower Over Last Week (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $21.97 million and approximately $897,819.00 worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waltonchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Waltonchain has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004639 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000189 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain (WTC) is a coin. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 85,710,816 coins and its circulating supply is 80,735,604 coins. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org.

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars.

