Walthausen & Co. LLC Trims Stake in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Walthausen & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned about 0.19% of TriCo Bancshares worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 10,112 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,036,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,532,000 after purchasing an additional 13,664 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $259,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 4.6% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 21,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 201,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,669,000 after acquiring an additional 19,515 shares during the last quarter. 57.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TCBK traded up $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $48.12. 135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,772. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $37.41 and a 1-year high of $49.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.50.

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.06). TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 10.39%. As a group, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

TCBK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

