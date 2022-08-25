Walthausen & Co. LLC Trims Holdings in Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY)

Walthausen & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,460 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings in Holley were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLLY. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Holley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Holley in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new position in Holley in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Holley during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Holley in the 4th quarter worth $640,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Holley news, CEO Thomas W. Tomlinson purchased 7,500 shares of Holley stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $48,375.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,321.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Holley news, CEO Thomas W. Tomlinson bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $48,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 260,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,321.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dominic Bardos sold 24,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $159,757.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,771 shares in the company, valued at $733,011.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HLLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Holley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Holley from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Holley to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Holley from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Holley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.11.

Shares of Holley stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.16. 6,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,060. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Holley Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

