Walthausen & Co. LLC Sells 4,100 Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Walthausen & Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. UMH Properties comprises about 0.9% of Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in UMH Properties in the 4th quarter worth $3,194,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in UMH Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in UMH Properties by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 670,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,313,000 after acquiring an additional 22,485 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in UMH Properties by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 76,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 31,205 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in UMH Properties by 5.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UMH traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,741. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.96 and its 200-day moving average is $21.26. UMH Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 16.67, a current ratio of 16.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UMH. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Compass Point set a $26.50 price objective on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

