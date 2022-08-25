Walthausen & Co. LLC Sells 34,906 Shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Walthausen & Co. LLC decreased its position in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 34,906 shares during the quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned about 0.14% of Textainer Group worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Textainer Group during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Textainer Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 49,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Textainer Group by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGH traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.70. 1,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,519. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.44. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $25.47 and a 1-year high of $41.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.15%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

