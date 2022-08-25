Walthausen & Co. LLC Sells 2,840 Shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Walthausen & Co. LLC decreased its position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,840 shares during the quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 638,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,869,000 after buying an additional 170,145 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $817,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 1.1% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 51,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 6.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,243,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,335,000 after purchasing an additional 126,900 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 679,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,714,000 after purchasing an additional 22,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of EBC stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.46. 2,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,790. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.10.

Eastern Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Eastern Bankshares ( NASDAQ:EBC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $179.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.12 million. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 25.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is 38.84%.

Insider Activity at Eastern Bankshares

In related news, Director Luis Borgen sold 28,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $582,644.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,965 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EBC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Eastern Bankshares from $23.50 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Compass Point upped their price target on Eastern Bankshares to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Eastern Bankshares to $23.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

