Walthausen & Co. LLC Reduces Stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Walthausen & Co. LLC reduced its position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,366 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Cavco Industries worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVCO. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Cavco Industries by 25.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cavco Industries by 295.2% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,769 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Cavco Industries by 7.4% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 182,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,879,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Cavco Industries by 81.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Cavco Industries by 5.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cavco Industries Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:CVCO traded up $2.86 on Thursday, reaching $259.30. 167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,331. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.14. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.47 and a 12 month high of $327.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $2.68. The business had revenue of $588.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.00 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 12.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CVCO shares. Wedbush upgraded Cavco Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $315.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Cavco Industries to $335.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, and MidCountry brands.

